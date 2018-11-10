State of Decay 2 Zedhunter Update Launches Next Week - News

/ 196 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft and Undead Labs on Xbox Inside at the Xbox X018 event announced the Zedhunter update for State of Decay 2 will launch on Friday, November 16.

View the Zedhunter trailer below:





Here is an overview of the trailer:

With new swords like Wraith, Mamba, and Masterwork Bokken and new consumables such as Zedbait, Zedeye, and Zedrenaline, you’ll experience new ways to build your community, fight off rival players, and kill zombies. All in pursuit of the ultimate goal: survival.

State of Decay 2 is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles