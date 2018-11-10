Final Fantasy XIII Games Coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility on November 13 - News

Microsoft announced Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2, and Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility on November 13.

Final Fantasy XIII joins the Xbox One X Enhanced #BackwardCompatibility library and Civilization Revolution gets an update for that 4K shine. Available Tuesday, 11/13: https://t.co/53LDfXbPbc #X018 #InsideXbox pic.twitter.com/VeEITv0IgL — Xbox (@Xbox) November 10, 2018

Some other recently added games include Just Cause, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Crysis, Crysis 2, Crysis 3, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

