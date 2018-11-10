Sea of Thieves The Arena Mode Launches Early 2019 - News

/ 187 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft and Rare announced on Xbox Inside at the Xbox X018 event a new update coming to Sea on Thieves in early 2019. The Arena is a competitive mode.

View The Arena announcement trailer below:

Sea of Thieves is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles