Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft announced on Xbox Inside at the Xbox X018 event Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 17.

Here is an overview of the game:

Since first launched, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice has taken over a million fans worldwide on a journey with Senua, a Celtic warrior who embarks on a haunting vision quest to save the soul of her dead lover from Viking hell. Created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, the game will pull players deep into Senua’s mind.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was awarded the winner of five 2018 BAFTA Games Awards, including Best British Game, Best Artistic Achievement, Best Game Beyond Entertainment, Best Performer and Best Audio Achievement. The 2017 Game Awards also honored Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice as winner of Best Audio Design, Best Performance and Best Game for Impact.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice first launched for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on August 8, 2017 and later for the Xbox One on April 11, 2018.

