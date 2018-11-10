Kingdom Hearts III Gets Winnie the Pooh Trailer - News

/ 217 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Square Enix has released a new trailer for Kingdom Hearts III that features Winnie the Pooh.

View it below:

Read an overview of the trailer below:

Sora returns to 100 Acre Wood with KINGDOM HEARTS III! Check out additional gameplay revealing Sora’s team-up attacks with Rapunzel and Captain Jack Sparrow. Watch the forces of light and darkness gather as the battle for KINGDOM HEARTS approaches!

Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles