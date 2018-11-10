Crackdown 3 Launches February 15, 2019 - News

/ 254 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft announced on Xbox Inside at the Xbox X018 event Crackdown 3 will now launch on February 15, 2019 for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

Also revealed is a new multiplayer mode, Wrecking Zone, that features two teams of five agents in a full destructible battle arenas.

View two new trailer below:





The original Crackdown is now available for free on the Xbox Game Store until November 30.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles