Void Bastards Announced for Xbox One and PC

Microsoft and Blue Manchu announced on Xbox Inside at the Xbox X018 event Void Bastards for the Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in 2019 as an Xbox Game Pass title on day one.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an oveview of the game:

A revolutionary new kind of strategy shooter inspired by BioShock and System Shock 2. Can you lead the misfit prisoners of the Void Ark through the derelict spaceships and myriad dangers of the Sargasso Nebula? Will you make the right choices about what to do, where to go and when to fight? Master combat, manage ship controls, scavenge supplies, craft improvised tools and much more.

