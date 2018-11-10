PUBG Comes to Xbox Game Pass - News

Microsoft announced on Xbox Inside at the Xbox X018 event PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is headed to Xbox Game Pass on November 12.

View the announcement trailer below:

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

