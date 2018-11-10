New Nintendo Releases This Week - Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 331 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 19 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
November 13
- My Riding Stables - Life with Horses
- Project Highrise: Architect's Edition
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection
- Chalk Dash Carnival
- Palm Reading Premium
- Johnny Turbo's Arcade: Heavy Barrel
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter
- Mimpi Dreams
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- RocketsRocketsRockets
- Solitaire Battle Royal
- Tinboy
- Trailblazers
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!
- Circle of Sumo
- Mars: Chaos Menace
- Sid Meier's Civlization VI
- Toast Time: Smash Up!
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
All but 3 look like shovelware (the 3 being Pokemon and Civilisation)
SNK too
- 0
1 Comments