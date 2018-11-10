New Nintendo Releases This Week - Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 19 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

November 13

My Riding Stables - Life with Horses

Project Highrise: Architect's Edition

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

November 14

Chalk Dash Carnival

Palm Reading Premium November 15 Johnny Turbo's Arcade: Heavy Barrel

M.A.C.E. Space Shooter

Mimpi Dreams

Mother Russia Bleeds

RocketsRocketsRockets

Solitaire Battle Royal

Tinboy

Trailblazers November 16

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

Circle of Sumo

Mars: Chaos Menace

Sid Meier's Civlization VI

Toast Time: Smash Up! November 16

