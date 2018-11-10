New Nintendo Releases This Week - Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!

New Nintendo Releases This Week - Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 331 Views

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 19 games in total will release this week.

 

Here is the full list of games:

November 13

  • My Riding Stables - Life with Horses
  • Project Highrise: Architect's Edition
  • SNK 40th Anniversary Collection
November 14
  • Chalk Dash Carnival
  • Palm Reading Premium
November 15
  • Johnny Turbo's Arcade: Heavy Barrel
  • M.A.C.E. Space Shooter
  • Mimpi Dreams
  • Mother Russia Bleeds
  • RocketsRocketsRockets
  • Solitaire Battle Royal
  • Tinboy
  • Trailblazers
November 16
  • Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! 
  • Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! 
  • Circle of Sumo
  • Mars: Chaos Menace
  • Sid Meier's Civlization VI
  • Toast Time: Smash Up!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

1 Comments

SecondWar
SecondWar (1 hour ago)

All but 3 look like shovelware (the 3 being Pokemon and Civilisation)

  • +4
AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (44 minutes ago)

SNK too

  • 0