New PlayStation Releases This Week - Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Fallout 76

posted 3 hours ago

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 19 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Chimparty, PS4 — Digital

Emerald Shores, PS4 — Digital

Fallout 76, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Gnomes Garden: New Home, PS4 — Digital

Hitman 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Just Deal With It!, PS4 — Digital

Knowledge Is Power: Decades, PS4 — Digital

The Long Journey Home, PS4 — Digital

Mars: Chaos Menace, PS4 — Digital

Monkey King: Master of the Clouds, PS4 — Digital

My Riding Stables, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Project Highrise, PS4 — Digital, Retail

The Quiet Man, PS4 — Digital

Runner3, PS4 — Digital

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut, PS Vita — Digital

Spyro Reignited Trilogy, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Swords & Soldiers 2 Shawarmageddon, PS4 — Digital

Ticket To Ride, PS4 — Digital

Wordhunters, PS4 — Digital

