The Game Awards 2018 to Have 'Biggest Lineup Yet in Terms of New Game Announcements' - News

posted 18 minutes ago

The Game Awards 2018 producer Geoff Keighley revealed via Twitter there will be the biggest lineup of new game announcements ever for the awards show.

On December 6 #TheGameAwards will stream live on a record 40 global video platforms. With our biggest lineup yet in terms of new game announcements, it's going to be a very exciting night filled with surprises and celebration. Worlds Will Change. Will You? pic.twitter.com/0hQ8lz5CHw — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 9, 2018

"This year we probably have our biggest lineup ever in terms of new game announcements at the show," Keighley told VentureBeat. "Most of the major publishers will be sharing news on what they’re doing in the future.

"It’s a big event for the industry. I’m really proud that we have so many companies on the same stage, putting competition aside to share a first look at where games are going in 2019 and beyond. That’s something a lot of awards shows don’t do. We think the urgency and excitement around that drives a lot of viewers."

The Game Awards 2018 will air on December 6 at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET.

