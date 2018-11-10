Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Yuna DLC Announced - News

Square Enix announced Yuna from Final Fantasy X will be added to Dissidia Final Fantasy NT as a DLC character in December.

View the Yuna reveal trailer below:





Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is available now worldwide for PlayStation 4 and Dissidia Final Fantasy is available for the arcades in Japan.

