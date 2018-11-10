Rival Megagun Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Degica Games and developer Spacewave Software announced the shoot 'em up, Rival Megagun, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on November 29.

Here is an overview of the game:

Key Features:

Transform into a gigantic boss ship – your “Mega Gunship” – to invade your opponent’s screen.

Build up your chain and unleash devastating attacks.

Multiple heroes to choose from, each with their own set of special weapons and Mega Gunship form.

Intense 2-player local and online versus battles.

A single-player arcade mode.

