Hollow Knight Physical Release Cancelled, Developer Looking Into Other Options - News

by Adam Cartwright , posted 1 hour ago / 190 Views

Developer Team Cherry and publisher Skybound Games have announced that they will no longer be working together on physical copies of Hollow Knight, which was announced for release this year on NS, PS4 & XB1 (the title is still available from digital stores).

In a blog post, Team Cherry stated it was "too much work than [they] could reasonably manage" as a 3-person team, but that they would be looking into other options including delivering physical copies in smaller quantities.

The game received a large amount of critical acclaim when it arrived digitally on PC last year and sold over 250k copies on Switch within 2 weeks.


2 Comments

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (28 minutes ago)

... Oh.

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (52 minutes ago)

Really? What happened? It's sad to see physical versions of games get cancelled for one reason or another.

