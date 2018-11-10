Hollow Knight Physical Release Cancelled, Developer Looking Into Other Options - News

Developer Team Cherry and publisher Skybound Games have announced that they will no longer be working together on physical copies of Hollow Knight, which was announced for release this year on NS, PS4 & XB1 (the title is still available from digital stores).

Heya Gang. Short news today: We're sad to announce the cancellation of Physical copies of Hollow Knight and our partnership with Skybound Games. Details here: https://t.co/1EAoQb7j8S pic.twitter.com/3APTC3zviQ — Team Cherry (@TeamCherryGames) November 10, 2018

In a blog post, Team Cherry stated it was "too much work than [they] could reasonably manage" as a 3-person team, but that they would be looking into other options including delivering physical copies in smaller quantities.

The game received a large amount of critical acclaim when it arrived digitally on PC last year and sold over 250k copies on Switch within 2 weeks.

