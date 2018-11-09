Report: PlayStation Now Earned Sony $143 Million Last Quarter - News

/ 656 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Research group Superdata has released a report that the gaming subscription services that are similar to Netflix brought in around $273 million in the third quarter, which ended September 30, 2018.

PlayStation Now accounted for 52 percent of the revenue or $143 million, followed up by the combined revenue of $90 million from Electronic Arts' services (EA Access, Origin Access and Origin Access Premier). Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass earned around $41 million.

These services accounted for just six percent of the non-free-to-play console and PC revenue for the quarter. However, there is an upward trend in the popularity of subscription services.

Thanks GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles