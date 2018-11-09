Nintendo Shutting Down Video Streaming Services on Wii After January 31, 2019 - News

/ 131 Views

by, posted 29 minutes ago

A Reddit user has received an email from Netflix that stated Nintendo will be shutting down video streaming services on the Wii after January 31, 2019.





Read the email below:

Unfortunately, Nintendo will suspend all video streaming services on Wii—including the Netflix Channel—after January 31, 2019. We hope you’ll soon enjoy an even better Netflix experience with additional features on a supported device. Please visit netflix.com/wii for our device list.

The Netflix website states, "Unfortunately, Nintendo will suspend all video streaming services on Wii - including the Netflix Channel - after January 30, 2019."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles