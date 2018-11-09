Rumor: Crackdown 3 Title Leaked on Xbox Italy Store - News

/ 162 Views

by, posted 46 minutes ago

A listing of games on the Xbox Italy Store has revealed the full title for Crackdown 3 will be Crackdown 3: New Providence. This should be treated as a rumor until confirmed.

The game recently received a rating of MA 15+ by the Australian rating board. Crackdown 3 will be at the Xbox FanFest, XO18, in Mexico City. Inside Xbox event will be live streamed from XO18 on November 10.

Crackdown 3 was announced at E3 2014 and is expected to release in 2019.

Thanks Reddit.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles