Epic Skater 2 Races to Steam - News

/ 98 Views

by, posted 59 minutes ago

Developer Your Daily Fill has released Epic Skater 2 on Windows PC via Steam.

View the Steam trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Epic Skater 2 is rebuilt from the ground up and bigger than ever!

Hop in and upgrade all of your tricks to land the biggest combos!

Play the way you want! Look the way you want in Epic Skater 2!

Explore the Streets of Epicwood. Launch up to the Rooftops for a long half pipe session, or cruise down to the Subways to catch every rail.

Create-A-Skater: The all-new Create-A-Skater features over one billion outfit combinations with update packs on the way.

Skate the furthest, and bust-out the longest combo in Endless mode or skate the perfect line in any of the 40 Career mode levels.



Get vertical: Now you can skate quarter pipes and spine transfer for big air and massive points!

This skating game will keep you coming back for more to complete daily challenges, unlock new gear, reach higher distances in Endless mode, and mastering levels in the NEW Career mode.



Thank you for your feedback!



Key Features:

Rebuilt from the ground-up! Go big and get Epic'r!

Over 600 skate gear, clothing, and accessories to customize your skater for over 1 billion outfit combinations!

40 Career mode levels loaded with challenges!

11 Tiers with 2000+ Goals in Endless mode to keep you GRINDING

More than 44 unique, upgradeable tricks for epic combos

Grabs! Hold the Grab button and swipe for style and huge points!

Turn around and go where you want! Wallplant, Wallpush, and explore every area.

Skate Quarter Pipes! Acid Drop and Spine Transfer for BIG AIR!

Made from some of the former Tony Hawk's Pro Skater developers

Use boost pads reach new heights and find secret areas

Skate and destroy! Thrash ramps in vert sessions!

Skate the furthest, combo the biggest, unlock all of the goodies, complete all of the levels to be the next Epic Skater.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles