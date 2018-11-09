Steel Rats Out Now on PS4 and PC, Launch Trailer Released - News

Tate Multimedia has released the motorbike combat action game, Steel Rats, for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Become one of the Steel Rats, a biker gang sworn to protect their city against an invading army of alien robots - Junkbots. Wreck and ride through hordes of enemies, switching between four unique characters as you wreak havoc with the ultimate killing machine; your flame spewing, saw bladed, motorcycle.



Ride in style through the retro futuristic world of Steel Rats™. Set in an alternate version of 1940’s USA, gear up and mount your chromed stallion and save Coastal City from the invading horde of Junkbots. Your motorcycle is your weapon designed to crush your enemies in awesome and stylish ways whilst traversing up, down left and right, over rooftops and through enemy-infested tunnels.

