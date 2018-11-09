Battlefield V Official Launch Trailer Released - News

Electronic Arts and DICE have released the official launch trailer for Battlefield V.

Battlefield V is World War 2 like you’ve never seen or played before. A mix of new and iconic multiplayer modes deliver all-out warfare for up to 64 players on maps traversing unseen and untold locations. Lead your squad to victory with modernized movement and weapon mechanics, and customize the soldiers and equipment in your Company. Single-player War Stories captures the large-scale war through personal stories from those wrapped in the broader conflict. Plus, Tides of War continues the journey for all players well after launch.

Battlefield V will launch on October 19 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

