Trine Games 1-3 Coming to Nintendo Switch

Frozenbyte, together with GameTrust, announced today that the puzzle-platforming Trine games are coming to Nintendo Switch. The quest begins with Trine Enchanted Edition, available on Nintendo eShop today in North America and Europe for a price of $14.99 / € 14.99 / £ 13.49.

Trine 2: Complete Story and Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power are coming to Nintendo Switch soon after, with exact release dates still to be announced. All the Trine trilogy conversions are being worked on by the experienced Barcelona-based studio BlitWorks.

Last month, publisher Modus Games and developer Frozenbyte announced that a fourth game in the series, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, will launch in 2019.

About Trine Enchanted Edition:

Trine Enchanted Edition is the origin story for the three unlikely heroes of Trine - Amadeus the Wizard, Pontius the Knight, and Zoya the Thief. Spellbound by the magical object Trine, the heroes must join forces to overcome obstacles and puzzles in a fully interactive physics-based world, battle the undead and their minions, and restore balance to the kingdom!

Key Features:

Action and platforming in a fantasy fairytale world, featuring 15 breathtaking levels full of dangerous enemies, hazards, and physics-based puzzles

Origin story for the 3 heroes - Amadeus the Wizard, Pontius the Knight, and Zoya the Thief, each with their own skills and unique abilities

Solve challenges and puzzles in many different ways by combining the characters' abilities, and come up with creative solutions never seen before!

Online and local co-op multiplayer for up to three players

Quick Facts:

Price: $14.99 / € 14.99 / £13.49

1080p/30fps docked, 720p/30fps handheld mode

1-3 players, local co-op, online co-op and local wireless co-op supported

