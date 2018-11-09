Harukanaru Toki no Naka De 6 DX Gets Switch Trailer - News

/ 132 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Koei Tecmo has released the first trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Harukanaru Toki no Naka De 6 DX.

View it below:

Harukanaru Toki no Naka De 6 DX will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 14, 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles