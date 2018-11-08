Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Topped US PlayStation Store Downloads in October - News

Sony released the Top Downloads charts for the US PlayStation Store for the month of October 2018.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII topped the PS4 charts, Astro Bot Rescue Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts, and God of War: Collection PS Vita topped the PlayStation Vita charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS4 Games 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 3 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey 4 FIFA 19 5 Battlefield 1 6 Marvel’s Spider-Man 7 NBA 2K19 8 SoulCalibur VI 9 Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood 10 WWE 2K19

PS VR Games 1 Astro Bot Rescue Mission 2 Superhot VR 3 Job Simulator 4 Driveclub VR 5 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 6 PlayStation VR Worlds 7 Firewall Zero Hour 8 Creed: Rise to Glory 9 Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality 10 I Expect You To Die

PS Vita Games 1 God of War: Collection PS Vita 2 Stardew Valley 3 Jak and Daxter Collection 4 Minecraft: PlayStationVita Edition 5 Persona 4 Golden 6 Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory 7 Akiba’s Beat 8 Borderlands 2 9 Need for Speed Most Wanted 10 Full Throttle Remastered

