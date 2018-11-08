Switch YouTube App Out Now - News

The Nintendo Switch now has a YouTube application available for free on the eShop.

Here is an overview of the YouTube app:

Kick back, relax and enjoy all of YouTube on your Nintendo Switch. There’s entertainment for everyone, like music videos, movies, gaming live streams and the latest viral sensations. Explore a world of videos with personalized recommendations and easy access to your channel subscriptions. So grab your friends, family and your controller, and enjoy YouTube together.

