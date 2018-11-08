Red Dead Redemption 2 Online Beta Launches 'Towards the End of the Month' - News

/ 265 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick during the earnings call to investors revealed the public beta for Red Dead Redemption 2 Online will launch towards the end of November.

"It will launch in public beta towards the end of the month – Rockstar will have a lot more to say about it," said Zelnick when asked about Red Dead Redemption 2 Online.

Red Dead Redemption 2 launched for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26.

Thanks DualShockers.

