Nintendo Switch Holiday Experience Features Demos for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokémon: Let’s Go - News

/ 411 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo of America announced the Nintendo Switch Holiday Experience will be coming to several malls around the US and will let fans try out several Nintendo Switch games. The experience will be available from November 10 to December 16.

Some of the games available to play include Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Party, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Just Dance 2019, and Overcooked 2.





Here is the list of locations:

Mall of Georgia in Buford, Georgia

Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois

Memorial City Mall in Houston, Texas - Starts November 11

Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, California

The Florida Mall in Orlando, Florida

Mall of America™ in Bloomington, Minnesota

Queens Center in Elmhurst, New York

King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale, Arizona

Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara, California

Tysons Corner Center in Tysons Corner, Virginia

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles