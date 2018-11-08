Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Aces at War Bundle Announced for North America - News

Bandai Namco has announced the Aces at War Bundle for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will be available in North America for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the Bandai Namco Store for $89.99.

The bundle includes the following:

A copy of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Special SteelBook case

150-page Aces at War: A History 2019 art book containing exclusive illustrations, interviews, and four short stories written by Japanese writer-director Sunao Katabuchi

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 18, 2019 and for Windows PC via Steam on February 1, 2019.

