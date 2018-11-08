Beat Saber Launches for PSVR on November 20 - News

Developer Beat Games announced the virtual reality rhythm game, Beat Saber, will launch for the PlayStation VR via the PlayStation Store on November 20.

Here is an overview of the game:

Beat Saber is a unique VR rhythm game where your goal is to slash the beats (represented by small cubes) as they are coming at you. Every beat indicates which saber you need to use and also the direction you need to match. All the music is composed to perfectly fit the hand made levels. Our goal is to make players almost dance while cutting the cubes and avoiding obstacles. Each cut is strongly supported by great sound and visual effects to emphasize the rhythm.

Key Features:

Unique gameplay with a great feel – Beat Saber combines the satisfying feeling of cutting with emergent perception of rhythm.

– Beat Saber combines the satisfying feeling of cutting with emergent perception of rhythm. Handcrafted levels & music – All the basic levels and music in the game will be handcrafted to emphasize the music rhythm. The results are incomparable to similar games with generated content.

– All the basic levels and music in the game will be handcrafted to emphasize the music rhythm. The results are incomparable to similar games with generated content. Game accessibility – Anyone can understand basic game principles and play the game in just a few seconds.

