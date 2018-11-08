Carried Away Renamed to When Ski Lifts Go Wrong - News

/ 211 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Curve Digital and developer Hugecalf Studios announced the low-poly physics puzzler Carried Away has been renamed When Ski Lifts Go Wrong. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam in early 2019.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

It’s time to get carried away with the deliriously fun bloody puzzle physic construction game When Ski Lifts Go Wrong; packed full of creative challenges and hysterical disasters! Build chairlifts, gondolas, jumps and ramps to guide your passengers across all of the hazardous levels, whether or not they meet peril is up to you.

Construct ski lifts, jumps and bridges from a range of materials to transport your passengers through each level. Become a master of the rope physics and learn the stresses and strains it will put on your all the different types of structures you will build.

In When Ski Lifts Go Wrong, you start in the rolling foothills and journey up to the jagged and exposed peaks. Puzzle over carefully designed scenarios to help every passenger reach their destination in a variety of mountain backdrops. Build increasingly impressive structures as you progress through the varied campaign but keep an eye on your budget. While cutting corners will save money and place you high on the online leaderboards, it may compromise the safety and comfort of your passengers with blood splattering consequences!

If your design alone isn’t enough, turn to your skiing skills and take control of your individual passengers to give them that extra nudge towards their final destination and claim that coveted Number One spot.

Once you’ve mastered the slopes of When Ski Lifts Go Wrong, create your own in the easy-to-use level builder where only your imagination is the limit!

Customize your very own puzzles with the slope editor; then bring it to life with the procedural mountain generation tool and your choice of scenery and settings. Combine chairlifts and gondolas in a single level to reach the highest peaks, construct the terrain park of your dreams to practice your skiing tricks or make a killer obstacle course for you and your friends to (attempt and) navigate through.

Jump in head first and share your proudest or most disastrous replays with the community with the inbuilt gif and mp4 exporter that makes it easy to share your replays and creations online.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles