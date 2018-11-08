MMORPG Black Desert Beta Now Live on Xbox One - News

Developer Pearl Abyss announced the open beta for the MMORPG, Black Desert, is now live on the Xbox One and will be playable until November 12 at 11:59pm PT.





Here is an overview of the open beta:

Players participating in the open beta will be able to explore intense real-time combat mechanics and one of the most in-depth character customization tools available in any MMORPG to date. Extensive character progression is possible within Black Desert‘s open beta, with a level cap set to 40 for players to really get a feel for the game and utilize the comprehensive skill system.

Waiting for players within Black Desert are exciting in-game missions for hefty rewards, four general player events, and seven daily game master events. Beyond showing your worth in battle with monsters and other foes, players can expect to engage in a variety of daily activities such as fishing, gathering and cultivating resources, cooking, trading, and more. Choose from six starting playable classes, each with their own unique play style, including the Berserker, Ranger, Sorceress, Warrior, Witch, and Wizard.

Special launch-day rewards await those who participate in the open beta.

Black Desert will launch for the Xbox One in 2019.

