God Eater 3 Trailer Features Opening Theme Song - News

/ 243 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for God Eater 3 that features the opening theme song.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Ashlands and Ash Aragami – Many regions of the world, known as the Ashlands, have become uninhabitable, forcing humanity to live in underground shelters called Ports. Within the Ashlands are fierce new Ash Aragami such as Anubis and Ra, which provide the ultimate challenge for God Eaters.

– Many regions of the world, known as the Ashlands, have become uninhabitable, forcing humanity to live in underground shelters called Ports. Within the Ashlands are fierce new Ash Aragami such as Anubis and Ra, which provide the ultimate challenge for God Eaters. Adaptive God Eaters – These new God Eaters are closer to Aragami than God Eaters in the past, making them stronger and deadlier in combat, while also resistant to the Ashlands deadly air. One of these new Adaptive God Eaters is Hugo Pennywort. Hugo is quick-witted and a man of action, making him a substantial leader. The protagonist and Hugo grew up together and consider each other brothers.

– These new God Eaters are closer to Aragami than God Eaters in the past, making them stronger and deadlier in combat, while also resistant to the Ashlands deadly air. One of these new Adaptive God Eaters is Hugo Pennywort. Hugo is quick-witted and a man of action, making him a substantial leader. The protagonist and Hugo grew up together and consider each other brothers. New God Arcs – The Biting Edge God Arc is a dual bladed weapon that focuses on quick slashes and stabbing attacks. The Ray Gun can provide an extremely strong ranged attack provided it is timed correctly. God Eater 3 also introduces the Engage System and Accelerator Trigger. The Engage System is activated when team mates stay close to each other during missions to help promote close team work when striking Aragami. The Accelerator Trigger is a new passive

God Eater 3 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in North America and Europe on February 8, 2019. It will also launch in Japan on December 13 for PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on February 8, 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles