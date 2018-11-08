The First Tree Release Date Revealed for NS, PS4, X1 - News

Developer David Wehle announced The First Tree will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in North America, Europe and Japan on November 30 for $9.99.

Take your journey to The First Tree on November 30th for #PS4, #NintendoSwitch, and #XboxOne. This will be the definitive edition with new content and polish, and will be available for $9.99 in NA, EU, and JP. Thank you for all the support! pic.twitter.com/Lq1fpd5w6t — David Wehle (@DavidWehle) November 7, 2018

Here is an overview of the game:

The game follows the stories of two interconnected beings: one of a fox looking for her missing cubs, and another of a son reconnecting with his estranged father in Alaska. Players take control of the fox on a poignant and beautiful journey that crescendos at the source of life, and perhaps result in an understanding of death. Along the way, players can uncover artifacts and stories from the son’s life as he becomes intertwined in the fox’s journey towards The First Tree.

Key Features:

Recently nominated for Best Game and Best Music and the Emotional Games Awards.

A poignant, intimate story by a one-man team with an ending you won’t soon forget.

Featuring a gorgeous soundtrack by acclaimed artists like Message to Bears, Lowercase Noises, and Josh Kramer.

A short game (about an hour and a half) focused on story with some light puzzle solving and platforming.

