Final Fantasy XV x Final Fantasy XIV Collaboration Announced

posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix has announced a Final Fantasy XV x Final Fantasy XIV collaboration, which will be made available through a free update on December 12 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.

View a trailer of the collaboration below:





Read a message from Final Fantasy XIV producer and director Naoki Yoshida below:

Greetings to everyone watching the program. Final Fantasy XIV producer and director Naoki Yoshida here. We just watched the Final Fantasy XV and Final Fantasy XIV collaboration video, but what did you think? The truth is, this project came about… two years ago. It was right about a few months before the master build for Final Fantasy XV was finalized when I spoke to [director Hajime] Tabata-san and we discussed, “it would be nice to do something together,” since we were both working on Final Fantasy titles of the new generation. This goes without saying, but we mentioned we want to focus on mastering Final Fantasy XV first, but we agreed that we should build excitement for each other’s titles, since we are all part of the same Final Fantasy franchise. It naturally took us a while, but we were able to release some much-awaited footage, to which I’m relieved. What kind of adventures will our Y’jhimei have with Noctis and friends in XV‘s realm? We would love for you to please look forward to it. We, the Final Fantasy XIV development team, are providing our full support, from a lore perspective and the scenario, and we have thoroughly reviewed and supervised the content, so I hope everyone will enjoy this crossover. Now, Final Fantasy XV will soon be celebrating two years since its initial release. I definitely want to congratulate them, but over these last two years a lot of fans would ask, “When is XIV going to have a XV collaboration!?” Well, we shall see… Here I am, talking about all this, so people might already be able to guess, but… I think I’ll leave it at that for today. I’ve been told by the promotional team not to say anything beyond that… In any case, I just wanted to provide my greetings and salutations today. I hope you enjoy this crossover in XV.

Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

