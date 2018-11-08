Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades Standalone Version Launches December 12 - News

Square Enix announced the standalone version of Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer: Comrades will launch for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 12 at 5pm PT/ 8pm ET.

This version of the multiplayer will not require the main game and includes 10 new bosses, costumes and weapons. The price of the Final Fantasy XV Season Pass will also be reduce on December 13 to $14.99 / 1,389 yen.

View the trailer for the game below:





Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

