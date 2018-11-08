Final Fantasy XV Episode Ardyn DLC Launches March 2019 - News

Square Enix announced the Episode Ardyn DLC for Final Fantasy XV will launch in March 2019.

Here is an overview of the DLC:

Slated for release in March 2019, EPISODE ARDYN offers players a chance to step into the role of FINAL FANTASY XV’s main antagonist. Set before the events of FINAL FANTASY XV, players will learn more about Ardyn’s backstory in a story of death and restoration.

