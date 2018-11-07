Grand Theft Auto V Surpasses 100 Million Units Shipped - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 299 Views
Take-Two Interactive during the earnings call for the latest financials for the fiscal second quarter of 2019 announced shipment figures for Grand Theft Auto V have surpassed 100 million units.
This figure is up from 95 million shipped for the quarter ending March 31, 2018.
Grand Theft Auto V is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC.
Thanks DualShockers.
Who is still buying this? If its sales were a country it would have one of the largest populations.
And the highest population growth rate lol
- +2
Teens and pre-teens who keep hearing about it on school. I'd also imagine that there is a large percentage of PS3/360 buyers who bought it again on the newer consoles or on PC.
- +1
Massive congrats. It will sell many more too.
Thats bonkers.
Will this EVER stop selling!?
Unsurprisingly lol... but damn it just keeps selling, wonder what its lifetime sales will be
