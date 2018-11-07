Grand Theft Auto V Surpasses 100 Million Units Shipped - News

Take-Two Interactive during the earnings call for the latest financials for the fiscal second quarter of 2019 announced shipment figures for Grand Theft Auto V have surpassed 100 million units.

This figure is up from 95 million shipped for the quarter ending March 31, 2018.

Grand Theft Auto V is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC.

Thanks DualShockers.

