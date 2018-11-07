Mass Effect: Andromeda Gets Xbox One X Enhancements for N7 Day - News

BioWare announced has added Xbox One X enhancements to the Xbox One version of Mass Effect: Andromeda for N7 Day via a game patch.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is now enhanced for @Xbox One X, available as a patch via Xbox Live.#N7Day pic.twitter.com/APy4VvbX0j — BioWare (@bioware) November 7, 2018

Here is an overview of the enhancements:

There’s always something to play in the Mass Effect universe. We’ve been putting the finishing touches on a patch for Mass Effect: Andromeda on Xbox One that’ll let you play in higher resolution, with full HDR. The patch is available now on Xbox Live.

