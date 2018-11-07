Red Dead Redemption 2 Tops 17 Million Units Sold - News

Take-Two Interactive announced in its financial report for the fiscal second quarter of 2019 sales for Red Dead Redemption 2 have surpassed 17 million units worldwide.

Read what Chairman and CEO of Take-Two Strauss Zelnick stated in the financial report below:

Take-Two delivered better-than-expected operating results, including growth in Net Bookings, during the fiscal second quarter. This outperformance was driven primarily by Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, as well as the successful launch of NBA 2K19. On October 26th, Rockstar Games launched its highly-anticipated Red Dead Redemption 2, the label’s first game built from the ground up for the current console generation. Red Dead Redemption 2 has received outstanding reviews, with numerous critics awarding the title a perfect score. The title is now tied with Grand Theft Auto V as the highest rated title on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a 97 Metacritic score. A massive commercial success, Red Dead Redemption 2 has set numerous records, including achieving the biggest opening weekend in the history of entertainment, with over $725 million in retail sell-through during its first three days. Red Dead Redemption 2 sold-in more units in its first 8 days than the original blockbuster Red Dead Redemption sold in its first 8 years and, as of today, the title has sold-in over 17 million units worldwide. As a result of our strong second quarter performance and outstanding early results from Red Dead Redemption 2, we are raising our financial outlook for fiscal 2019, which is also poised to be a record year for Net Bookings and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow. Looking ahead, we have a strong development pipeline across our labels and are exceedingly well positioned for long-term growth and margin expansion.

Red Dead Redemption 2 launched for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26.

