The Lost Child, Penny-Punching Princess, and The Longest 5 Minutes to Get PSV Physical Release in North America

NIS America announced it will release a physical editions of The Lost Child, Penny-Punching Princess, and The Longest 5 Minutes in North America on March 19, 2019. Each title will be priced at $29.99.

NIS America has told Gematsu, "A European release is being looked at, but we have no comments regarding this right now."

Here is an overview of each game:

The Lost Child:

In a calamitous war between angels and demons threatening the mortal realm, where does an occult journalist come in? The “Chosen One,” Hayato Ibuki, along with the angel Lua and the 100-plus Astrals under his command, must save humanity from the clutches of Cthulhu!

Penny-Punching Princess:

It’s not only money that does all the talking—fists also make for a good negotiator! Punch, trap, and bribe your way to victory as the titular Princess, and find out how money came to be king in this domain!

The Longest 5 Minutes:

A hero stands before the Overlord, the origin of all evil, until suddenly he loses memories of his adventure: his hometown, his allies, even the very reason for facing the Overlord himself. Will he be able to regain these invaluable memories?

