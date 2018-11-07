8BitDo to Release Wireless GameCube Adapter for Switch - News

posted 2 hours ago

8BitDo has announced it will release a wireless adapter for the Nintendo Switch that allows you to play games on the Nintendo Switch using a GameCube controller, Wii Classic controller, or the NES and SNES Classic Edition controllers.

GBros. is a wireless adapter that works like a Wiimote. Made for SUPER SMASH BROS ULTIMATE!!



Play your Switch with your original wired controllers like Gamecube, NES, SNES, SFC Classic Edition and Wii Classic.



More details and pre-order yours now here: https://t.co/H63HHFPZku pic.twitter.com/bigkxKHizI — 8BitDo (@8BitDo) November 7, 2018

The adapter is available for pre-order on Amazon for $19.99 and will release on the same day as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, December 7.

