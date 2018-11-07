PUBG and PES 2019 Free to Play on Xbox One This Weekend - News

posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft announced PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 will be free to play on the Xbox One as part of the Free Play Days For All event from November 8 to 11. All Xbox Live members will have free access to both games.

Here is an overview of the two games:

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds: Land, loot and outwit your opponents to become the last player left standing in a thrilling game experience full of unexpected, adrenaline-pumping moments.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019: Feel the Power of football, the Beautiful Game, with PES 2019, offering photo-realism and lifelike player individuality, combined with a host of new licenses and exclusive Legend players!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

