Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Retakes Top Spot on Japanese Charts - News

/ 474 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4) has retaken the top spot on the Japanese charts with sales of 39,077 units, according to Media Create for the week ending November 4.

Neko Tomo (NS) was the only new title in the top 20 as it debuted in 10th with sales of 4,151 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 43,747 units. The PS4 sold 17,540 units, the 3DS sold 6,274 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 1,945 units and Xbox One sold 190 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE, 10/12/18) – 39,077 (417,990) [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 (Limited Editions Included) (Take-Two Interactive, 10/26/18) – 34,258 (167,242) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 27,001 (301,351) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,093 (350,337) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,000 (1,818,277) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 6,505 (2,684,110) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,628 (1,147,476) [PS4] Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco, 10/18/18) – 4,304 (33,766) [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Limited Edition Included) (Ubisoft, 10/05/18) – 4,240 (82,874) [NSW] Neko Tomo (Bandai Namco, 11/01/18) – 4,151 (New) [PS4] Marvel’s Spider-Man (Bundle Version Included) (SIE, 09/07/18) – 3,808 (298,124) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 3,568 (1,753,461) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 3,301 (1,837,912) [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 (Limited Editions Included) (Koei Tecmo, 09/27/18) – 2,887 (151,187) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 2,751 (220,756) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 2,689 (636,284) [PS4] Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Capcom, 10/25/18) – 2,360 (16,358) [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Limited Editions Included) (Falcom, 09/27/18) – 2,317 (110,314) [NSW] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco, 09/27/18) – 2,298 (43,051) [NSW] Dark Souls Remastered (From Software, 10/18/18) – 2,248 (20,267)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles