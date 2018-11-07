Become the Pokémon League Champion in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! Trailer - News

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have released a new trailer for Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! that introduces the Elite Four.

View it below:

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 16.

