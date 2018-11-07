Rain of Reflections Gameplay Trailer Features Chapter 1 Footage - News

Lionbite Games has released a gameplay trailer for Rain of Reflections that features the first chapter of the game.

Lionbite is proud to finally present the first look at the gameplay in our upcoming dystopian adventure Rain of Reflections, with a trailer consisting entirely of in-game, real time footage. The gameplay trailer briefly touches upon everything ranging from the world exploration and in-depth dialogues to the turn-based strategy components and hacking minigames.

The introductory Rain of Reflections chapter – “Set Free” – centers around Wilona, a scientist working towards a solution to our future world's sudden infertility. As she starts doubting the morality of the experiments, she decides to free the live subject – the lastborn child – from captivity. This will prove difficult, as powerful forces try to stop her.

Lionbite Games is an indie studio consisting of a small, ambitious team based in Stockholm, Sweden – and first chapter “Set Free” is planned for a release on PC in the coming months.

Rain of Reflections is in development for Windows PC. A release date has not been announced.

