Square Enix Shifts Focus of Luminous Productions to AAA Titles

/ 376 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix announced it has shifted the focus of Luminous Productions to "large-scale, high-quality AAA game titles." That shift in focus caused Square Enix to lose 3.73 billion yen for the six month period ended September 30, 2018.

Read the press release below:

Notice of Booking of Extraordinary Loss

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces today that it has booked the following extraordinary loss in the financial results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2018.

1. The cause and nature of the extraordinary loss

Having conducted an in-depth review of the business strategy for Luminous Productions Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary (the "Subsidiary"), the Company had decided to focus the Subsidiary’s development efforts on large-scale, high-quality AAA game titles, which best leverages the Subsidiary’s strengths. This decision has resulted in the booking of an extraordinary loss amounting to 3,733 million yen, including the disposition of the portion of the content production account related to the game titles under development at the Subsidiary and impairment losses on intangible assets, in the Company’s financial results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2018.

2. Impact on financial results

The aforementioned extraordinary loss has been fully reflected in the financial results announced today as the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2018 (Japan GAAP)."