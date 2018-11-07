Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Goes Gold - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher FDG Entertainment and developer Game Atelier announced Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom has gone gold. That means development for the game is complete and is the physical copies are ready to be printed.

Oh btw weâ€™re not delaying again. Release date of Monster Boy is December 4 full stop ðŸ˜‰#MonsterBoyGame #NintendoSwitch #PS4 #XboxOne Game has gone gold! pic.twitter.com/pgupC6kFCY — FDG Entertainment (@FDG_Games) November 7, 2018

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 4, and for Windows PC in Q1 2019.

