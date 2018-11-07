This War of Mine: Complete Edition Headed to Switch Later This Month - News

Publisher Deep Silver and developer 11 Bit Studios announced This War of Mine: Complete Edition is coming to the Nintendo switch on November 27.

Here is an overview of the game:

Struggling with a lack of food, medicine, and under constant danger from hostile scavengers and snipers, This War Of Mine: Complete Edition is an experience where you don’t play as an elite soldier, instead, players will take on the role of a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city. Experience war as seen from an entirely new angle. The game’s pacing is restricted by a day and night cycle — During the day snipers will stop you from leaving your refuge, requiring players to focus on hideout maintenance: craft, trade, and take care of your survivors. At night, choose one of your civilians to be sent out on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that will help the group stay alive.

Make life-and-death decisions driven by your conscience. Players must try to protect their civilians, or instead sacrifice individuals for the good of the group. During war, there are no right or wrong decisions; there is only survival.

This War of Mine: Complete Edition includes “The Little Ones” DLC, “Father’s Promise” DLC, all expansions that have been released, and will include all future DLC for free.

