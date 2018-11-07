Producer Tetsuya Nomura on Final Fantasy VII Remake - News

Producer Tetsuya Nomura at an event for The World Ends with You: Final Remix discussed Final Fantasy VII Remake.

"Not everyone may know this, but I’m remaking Final Fantasy VII… (laughs)," said Nomura. "Right now I’m concentrating on Kingdom Hearts III, but when that’s finished, VII will be where I head next.





"I’m thinking about ideas regarding the remake’s release—I even spoke to producer Kitase about it today. All of us old-timers are considering various developments in regards to what accompanies the remake. Like if we can manage to do something about the Compilation [of Final Fantasy VII] titles too. But for the time being, please wait for VII‘s turn to come."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for PlayStation 4.

