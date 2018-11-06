The Forest Tops 5.3 Million Units Sold - News

The survival horror game from Endnight Games, The Forest, has sold over 5.3 million units worldwide since it launched on Steam Early Access in 2014. It left Early Access on April 30.

Here is an overview of the game:

As the lone survivor of a passenger jet crash, you find yourself in a mysterious forest battling to stay alive against a society of cannibalistic mutants.



Build, explore, survive in this terrifying first person survival horror simulator.

Key Features:



Enter a living, breathing world, where every tree and plant can be chopped down. Below ground explore a vast network of caves and underground lakes.

Chop down trees to build a camp, or start a fire to keep warm. Scavenge food to keep yourself from starving.

Build a small shelter or a large ocean side fortress. Lay traps and defences to keep a safe perimeter.

Explore and build during the day. Defend your base at night. Craft weapons and tools. Bunker down during the evening or bring the fight directly to the enemy.

Defend yourself against a clan of genetic mutant enemies that have beliefs, families, morals and that appear almost human.

Use stealth to evade enemies, or engage them directly with crude weapons built from sticks and stones.

The Forest launched on November 6 for the PlayStation 4.

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

