Mafia III, Steep and More Coming to PlayStation Now in November

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced 11 games will be coming to PlayStation Now this month. The list of games includes Mafia III and Steep.

Here is the list of games coming to the service:

Baja Edge of Control HD

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Destroy All Humans! (PS2)

Destroy All Humans! 2 (PS2)

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2

Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland (PS2)

LocoRoco Remastered

Mafia 3

Steep

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard

World to the West

